American Red Cross: How you can help flood victims in Jackson-metro area

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Red Cross Mississippi Region is working to help victims who were impacted by the flooding from the Pearl River in the Jackson-metro area.

With the possibility of opening more shelters, the organization wants as many trained Red Cross volunteers as possible to assist. The public is invited to attend the upcoming training opportunities at the Southwest Mississippi Chapter located at 9 River Bend Place, Suite 100, Flowood, MS 39232:

Friday, February 21 9:00 a.m. Shelter Fundamentals 1:00 p.m. Disaster Services Overview



Saturday, February 22 9:00 a.m. Disaster Services Overview 1:00 p.m. Shelter Fundamentals



How Can People Help?

Volunteer: Volunteers are needed to help support relief operations. The Red Cross needs help maintaining and setting up sheltering facilities, registering shelter residents, maintaining client information, serving meals, and general housekeeping.

Donate: