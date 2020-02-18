Breaking News
Outflow at Barnett Reservoir reduced; flash flooding possible on Tuesday

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

American Red Cross: How you can help flood victims in Jackson-metro area

News
Posted: / Updated:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Red Cross Mississippi Region is working to help victims who were impacted by the flooding from the Pearl River in the Jackson-metro area.

With the possibility of opening more shelters, the organization wants as many trained Red Cross volunteers as possible to assist. The public is invited to attend the upcoming training opportunities at the Southwest Mississippi Chapter located at 9 River Bend Place, Suite 100, Flowood, MS 39232:

  • Friday, February 21
    • 9:00 a.m. Shelter Fundamentals
    • 1:00 p.m. Disaster Services Overview
  • Saturday, February 22
    • 9:00 a.m. Disaster Services Overview
    • 1:00 p.m. Shelter Fundamentals

How Can People Help?

Volunteer: Volunteers are needed to help support relief operations. The Red Cross needs help maintaining and setting up sheltering facilities, registering shelter residents, maintaining client information, serving meals, and general housekeeping.

Donate: 

  • Go to redcross.org/donate and select Disaster Relief
  • Call 1-800-RED CROSS
  • Text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories