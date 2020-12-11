American Red Cross provides home fire safety tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following a recent spike in house fires in the state, the Mississippi Red Cross is encouraging everyone to talk to their children about fire safety.

More than 13,000 people have been affected by more than 315 house fires in just southwest Mississippi alone.

Red Cross spokesperson Annette Rowland said due to the drop in temperatures during the winter, fires are more likely to occur when families use electrical gadgets to stay warm.

“We tend to turn on space heaters and start using alternate ways to heat our homes. Unfortunately, sometimes people are in a rush to get that heat on and they don’t do it safely,” said Rowland.

The company is also urging Mississippians to make sure they are practicing at home fire escape plans, especially if there are children in the home, in case a fire breaks out.

“Studies have shown that you have less than two minutes to get out of your home, once that smoke alarm starts,” explained Rowland.

For more information on fire safety and weather safety, click here.

