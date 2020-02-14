American Red Cross: Shelters available for flood victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Red Cross of Mississippi is working with local officials in several counties to assess the needs of communities as flooding impacts several parts of the state.

As of 2:00 p.m. on Friday, the following shelters will be open to neighbors:

Jackson Police Training Center: 3000 St. Charles Street, Jackson, MS 39209

First Baptist Church Outreach Center: 210 S. Jackson Street, Starkville, MS 39759 *Oktibbeha County Humane Society will house pets of shelter residents at 510 Industrial Park Road in Starkville. Residents should call to schedule arrangements 662-338-9093



King Solomon Church: 11409 Calhoun Avenue, Yazoo City, MS

Anyone evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

Food, crate, and other supplies to care for your pet

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED:

Volunteers are needed to help support relief operations. We need help maintaining and setting up sheltering facilities, registering shelter residents, maintaining client information, serving meals, and general housekeeping.

STAY SAFE:

With more severe weather forecasted through the week, the Red Cross is encouraging the people of Mississippi to prepare. Stay informed: The Red Cross has several smartphone apps available that will alert you to National Weather Service warnings for severe weather and flash flooding and provide you with preparedness and safety information. These free apps are available at redcross.org/apps.