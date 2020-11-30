American Red Cross to host holiday blood drive on Thursday

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Red Cross Southwest Mississippi Chapter will host a holiday blood drive on Thursday, December 3, 2020. The blood drive will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the organization’s location at 9 River Bend Place in Flowood.

According to organizers, blood donations will be tested to find out if donors have COVID-19 antibodies. Should donors test positive for the COVID antibodies, their plasma may be used to help a current critical COVID patient. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

The American Red Cross will prescreen donor temperatures prior to entry to the blood drive, providing masks and hand sanitizer and extended cleaning between each donor.

For an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org. Use sponsor code: ARCSOUTHWESTMS (you can click on the sponsor code for a direct link to the appointment site). Donors can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to set up an appointment.

