Americans from China virus zone evaluated at military base

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) – Officials say the 201 Americans evacuated from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak are undergoing three days of monitoring at a Southern California military base to make sure they do not show signs of the virus.

Dr. Chris Braden of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters Wednesday that they are not quarantined. But if any demand to leave before those three days are up, then authorities would decide whether they could leave the military base where the plane landed.

Braden says that if officials feel any of the passengers need to be quarantined, could do so.