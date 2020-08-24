Americares prepares to respond to Gulf storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Americares is preparing to respond to back-to-back storms along the Gulf Coast of the United States.

Americares has offered medicine and relief supplies to 48 partner clinics in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas in the path of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, the latter of which is forecast to reach hurricane strength later this week.

Americares has an emergency pharmacy stocked with essential medicines, vaccines and medical supplies that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis. The health-focused relief and development organization is also prepared to assist safety net health centers that sustain damage in the storms.

“Parts of Texas and Louisiana could be impacted by two major storms back to back,” said Americares Director of Emergency Response Brian Scheel. “The needs could overwhelm even the most prepared communities. Americares is ready to respond with emergency medicine and relief supplies in the hardest hit areas.”

Tropical Storm Marco is forecast to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding to portions of the Gulf Coast later today. Another storm –Tropical Storm Laura – is right behind it, posing a double challenge for coastal communities throughout the region. The National Hurricane Center warns Laura, which is on track to become a Category 2 hurricane, could bring dangerous storm surges, wind and heavy rainfall as soon as Wednesday. Isolated areas of southeastern Texas, Louisiana and part of the lower Mississippi Valley could see up to 12 inches of rain by the end of the week.

President Donald Trump has approved emergency disaster declarations for Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas ahead of the storms.

Americares has professional relief workers ready to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice and stocks emergency medicine and supplies in warehouses in the U.S., Europe and India that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis.

