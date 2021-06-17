Amerigroup opens wellness center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A grand opening for the Amerigroup Wellness Center was held at the Jackson Medical Mall on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The managed care company has been working to service health providers in Mississippi.

Amerigroup has been making its presence known through various partnerships with community healthcare providers.

Tara Clark, a health plan leader for Amerigroup Mississippi, said the group is committed to improving the health of Mississippians in the state. On Thursday, the company presented nearly $200,000 to three different community healthcare organizations.

“The key is investing in those partners to wrap around individuals, so we can have a great impact on health. We need to move health outcome in Mississippi, and managed care can do that,” said Clark.

Nakeitra Burse of Six Dimensions is one of the partners with Amerigroup who focuses on maternal health.

“Our partnership with Amerigroup will support doula education, and the reason that we’re doing that is because we know that when women have aces to doulas, they have a better opportunity to have better birth outcomes,” said Burse.

Amerigroup has also partnered with the Mississippi Food Network and other nonprofits in the community to make contributions.