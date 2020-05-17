Ameristar Casino to reopen Thursday

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Ameristar Casino Hotel in Vicksburg will be opening their doors with limited restrictions on Thursday, May 21 at 11 a.m.

The company shared the announcement via Facebook:

“While we are excited to welcome you back, it is imperative that we create a safe environment for you and our team members. With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Mississippi Gaming Commission and state and local leaders to finalize a comprehensive plan for the reopening of Ameristar Casino Hotel Vicksburg. Details of those protocols and additional information on the reopening will be made available here on Facebook and our website in the coming days.”

Ameristar joins other casinos across Mississippi that will be reopening their doors as well.