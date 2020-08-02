Amite County School District to delay start of school

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Amite County School District announced it will delay the start of the academic year to Tuesday, September 8, due to the threat of COVID-19.

District leaders and school board members said the decision comes in the best interest of the students, faculty and community members. An updated calendar plan will also be issued once it is approved by the school board.

