Amite County School leaders aim to keep students in class amid pandemic

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Parents of students in Amite County are concerned about how the school district is handling the rise in COVID-19 cases. Some are calling for a virtual option for students and better communication from the district.

Amite County Schools Superintendent Don Cuevas said schools are taking extra precautions to ensure students are receiving a quality education during the 2021-22 school year.

There are three schools in the district with about 1,000 students enrolled in the district.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health Department (MSDH), there are nearly 1,700 coronavirus cases reported in the county. An estimated 30 students, teachers, and staff tested positive for the virus or have been quarantined since the beginning of the school year.

“Too many parents are getting the same rumors, so he say, that COVID numbers are up, and he’s not reporting it. He’s telling us to go on the website, msdh.com. Can’t find it,” said Quanesha Tate, who is a parent.

Cuevas wants parents to know the schools are following the guidance provided by MSDH. He said the district decided not to offer a virtual learning option this year because it was not effective when the district tried virtual learning last school year.

The superintendent also said he decided to increase the size of the staff to help any students who may have to miss days of school due to COVID.

“If they are quarantined and they are not sick, their parents can pick up the packets and work for them to do at the house. If they choose not to nothing, it is counted against the student, and we will catch them up at work. I have extra folks sitting there waiting to help. In the elementary and high school, we have different areas set up. We’re not letting any students slip through the cracks,” he said.

The district is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to wear masks at all times while on buses and in the building.