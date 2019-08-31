Stolen 18-wheeler crashes into a home causing a fire, JFD investigating

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV)- Jackson Fire Department is investigating after a high speed chase lead an 18- wheeler truck to plow into a home on Belvedere Dr. just around 2 a.m.

We are told Hinds County Deputies were chasing the driver of the stolen truck on the interstate when he exited on Ellis Ave. and traveled down Belvedere Drive.

JFD says the truck crashed into the home before catching fire. The cab of the truck burned up completely. No one was inside the home at the time of the accident. The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

We are working to bring you more information on this accident.