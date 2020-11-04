Analysis: Sen. Hyde-Smith wins race against Espy by large margin

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mike Espy said U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s lead would shrink Tuesday night, but there’s no sign of that happening. In fact, Hyde-Smith extended her lead compared to the 2018 special election.

Out spent and some say out campaigned, Hyde-Smith’s return to Washington is something Republican strategist said was near automatic.

“Cindy won because voters in Mississippi had a choice between somebody that would take the country and give conservative leadership in the Senate or liberal leadership in the Senate, and Mississippi clearly rejected liberal leadership,” said Henry Barbour.

Barbour, a Republican strategist, said Hyde-Smith had strong showings throughout Mississippi even before the bulk of Hinds County votes were in.

“She won last time two years ago against Mike Espy with about seven and a half points. And right now, she’s about 14 points. So she essentially doubled her lead, and he out spent her over three to one.”

But was President Trump a factor in boosting her candidacy? Barbour said it’s a combination.

“A candidate is always the most important ingredient in any campaign. And so Cindy Hyde-Smith is a good United States senator, but she certainly was part of an overall rejection by the American people of moving the country to the left.”

With six more years ahead, Barbour said Hyde-Smith will be able to do the job for all Mississippians.

“With six more years, she certainly has time to grow even more in the office, and I expect she will. And I know that she’s going to represent all 3 million Mississippians.”

He added this vote solidifies the Republican stronghold in a state where no statewide candidate is a Democrat.

For Espy, he said he is staying out of politics for the time being. He added he’s leaving his data behind him in hopes someone will eventually break through for Democrats.

LATEST STORIES: