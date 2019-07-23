Analysts weigh in on the debate

A stumble or a gaffe on the part of a candidate has changed many a leader’s political aspirations. That’s part of the impact technology has played in modern-day campaigns since the first televised debate in 1960 between then-Vice President Richard Nixon and Senator John Kennedy.

Millsap professor, Dr. Nathan Schrader is a regular part of our election coverage. He weighed in on the debate prior to tonight’s 7 pm kickoff.

Does a candidate actually answer the question? Are the answers substantive? Does someone make a misstep or lose their temper? Is a candidate inconsistent on with stated views or on-the-record positions? Those are some of the things which might give a voter some insight into a candidate’s position and their leadership style.

