Anderson-Tully Plant catches fire in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: According to Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, the Silo fire is currently under control at the moment which involved a conveyor belt system.

The cause of the fire has yet been determined but Danczyk believes friction from the operating equipment could have started it.

Engine 9, Engine 6, Platform 1, Battalion 1, Rescue, Ambulance 40, and Fire Chief are on site.

Vicksburg Fire Department are responding to a structure fire that occurred at Anderson-Tully manufacturing plant located at 1725 N Washington Street in Vicksburg Saturday.

