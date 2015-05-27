Andrew Harrison

Andrew is happy to have finally made it to Jackson. He came to Mississippi in 2000. That’s when he landed a job anchoring weekends for WABG in Greenville.

He co-anchor’s WJTV This Morning with Candace Coleman on weekdays.

Two years later he became the 6 and 10 o’clock news anchor.

In 2008, shortly before Andrew and his wife Tonya welcomed their first child, Henry, into the world, he accepted a position at WCBI in Columbus, Mississippi. There, he once again anchored the 6 and 10 o’clock newscasts. While working in the Golden Triangle, the Harrison family was blessed with their second son. James is a blonde haired ball of fire.

Andrew accepted a position as a morning co-anchor at WJTV in October of 2013. After 13 years of working nights, waking up at 2:30 a.m. is a bit of a shock to his system, but Andrew always wanted to test his mettle in the mornings.

Andrew grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He graduated from the McCallie School in 1990 and the University of Alabama in 1994. He begin working in television, in 1995, as a studio camera operator, for WTVC in Chattanooga. Through the years, he made stops in West Virginia and Florida, before winding up in Mississippi. Andrew loves his family, his school, the Tennessee Titans, and the Memphis Grizzlies.