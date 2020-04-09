Andy Gipson letter to grocery stores about milk

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commissioner of the state of Mississippi issued a statement urging all grocery store managers to not limit the purchase of milk.

Below is the statement from Commissioner Andy Gipson:

Dear Store Manager,

I want to thank you and your staff for continuing to serve a vital purpose in the fight against COVID-19, and for your resiliency in providing Mississippians with their essential needs.

At this crucial time in our country’s history, I am asking you to implement measures to support our Mississippi dairy industry. Mississippi diary cows are producing amples mouths of fresh, nutritious milk now that springtime has arrived, but much of that milk is going to waste due to schools and restaurants being closed. Another reason milk isn’t getting to families’ tables is because some grocery stores are limiting the amount that customers can purchase.

At the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, c onsumers naturally went out and bought all the groceries they thought they might need for a while, including milk. As the crisis continued customers began buying what they might only need for a week or two, and suppliers were able to catch up. At this time, I am also asking you to not limit the amount of milk that shoppers can purchase. Mississippi milk supplies are plentiful, and supply will keep up with demand.

Thank you for your assistance and your willingness to play an essential part in this fight against COVID-19. Please stay safe.

Commissioner Andy Gipson