Andy Schoggin named superintendent of Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Andy Schoggin to serve as the sixth Superintendent of the Clinton Public School District. He will replace Dr. Tim Martin who, in December, announced his retirement at the conclusion of the school year.

Dr. Schoggin currently serves as Petal School District’s Assistant Superintendent and Chief Operations Officer.

“Our family is excited about this opportunity in Clinton,” he said. “When you look at successful communities and successful schools, Clinton is a shining star in the state. It’s evident that the schools are important to the community and the quality of life.”

“We offer our congratulations and warm welcome to our new Superintendent, Dr. J. Andy Schoggin. His background and skill set are exactly what is needed in the Clinton Public School District as we navigate through unprecedented changes in education,” said Dr. Felicia Gavin, President of the Clinton Public School District’s Board of Trustees.