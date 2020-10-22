Angel Tree tags available early this year due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to an increased number of angels during the COVID-19 pandemic, Angel Tags will be available as early as November 2020.

Starting Monday, November 2, leaders with the Salvation Army said tags and gift drop off will be available in participating local Walmart stores through Saturday, December 5. The store locations are listed below:

Walmart Byram – 131 Handley Blvd.

Walmart Clinton – 950 Highway 80 E.

Walmart Flowood – 5341 MS 25

Walmart Jackson – 2711 Greenway Dr.

Walmart Madison – 127 Grandview Blvd.

Walmart Pearl – 5520 Highway 80 E.

Walmart Richland – 200 Marketplace Dr.

Walmart Ridgeland – 815 S. Wheatley St.

Online adoption will also be available online beginning November 2.

