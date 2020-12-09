Angelique Lee elected to Ward 2 Jackson City Council seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors in Ward 2 voted in favor of Angelique Lee to be the next city council member to represent their district.
Lee defeated former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis in the special runoff election on Tuesday.
The seat was previously held by former City Councilman Melvin Priester, Jr., who resigned earlier this year. Lee will fill the remainder of Priester’s term.
