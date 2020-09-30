Angry vendors want update on Metrocenter Mall plans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Earlier this year, it was announced that the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson was getting a second life under new management. The new owner, Emily Sanders, said the mall would open on April 1, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mall has yet to reopen. Some vendors are frustrated, including Tamatha Holmes.

“Once I got the news that somebody was going to open the mall up, I was so excited and completely down.”

Holmes stated she paid an $1,100 deposit for a location at the mall. She said there has been zero communication with the new owner.

“There was no word that we were shutting down, and nobody knew anything. We came here, and it looked just as empty as it does right now.”

Holmes said she signed a six month lease, just like Jaleesa Wilson.

“This lease is for six months. So even if there was a possibility of it moving forward, the contract is up. She didn’t hold up her end of the bargain from the very beginning.”

Wilson was also excited to open her business at the mall.

“I felt like it was a good idea to be a part of rebuilding the city of Jackson.”

12 News interviewed Sanders in January about the plans. She said, “We plan to open the doors March 1 for vendors to come in and set up. And then on April 1, we plan to open the doors for shoppers.”

Months after the intended reopening day, Wilson and Holmes both said they want their money back.

12 News reached out to Sanders about the claims, but we have not heard back from her. In 2013, Sanders was sentenced for a business fraud scheme.

