Annual Gun and Knife Show held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people attended the annual Gun and Knife Show at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday.

Robert Hathorn said in the climate we live in, it’s important to have protection at all times.

“With the pandemic that’s going on a lot of stuff is hard to find. Like with ammo and different types of accessories. It’s very important especially because the way things are. We live in a high crime rate, so I really do believe we need some type of protection to protect us and our families.”

Shawn Bean, the show director, said they have seen an increase in attendance for this very reason.

“A lot of pint up demand, a lot of interest in guns, a lot of first timers that have never owned a gun before that see everything in the news. They’re definitely concerned about security for their own homes, the cars, a lot more women coming in now with their concealed carry firearms and permits, and a lot of people buying amo because they’ve blown through everything in the last few months.”

The event will also be held Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Masks are required.

