Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Annual Hattiesburg Juneteenth Festival canceled due to COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The 36th Annual Hattiesburg Juneteenth Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Organizers released the following statement:

These are challenging times for us all, and we hope you and your families are in good spirits and good health! In spite of these difficult times, we are attempting to do everything possible to sustain our operations and provide services to the Hattiesburg community.

Unfortunately, however, due to community safety risks posed by COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our Annual Hattiesburg Juneteenth Festival. While there remains a lot of uncertainty, we know that we must adapt quickly to meet the challenges of our changing reality. We realize now, more than ever, our community needs us and we need you!

While this cancellation is out of our control, we look forward to resuming festivities next year when we will celebrate our 37th Annual Hatiesburg Juneteenth Celebration together.

Rev. Ray A. Smith, RAY~FOUNDATION INC.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories