DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV)- East Central Community College (ECCC) will be hosting their third annual Invitational High School Art Exhibition.

The Exhibition will take place from February 7, 2022 to March 1, 2022 at the Vickers Fine Art Center on ECCC’s Decatur Campus.

Local high school students art will be on display Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

An awards reception will be taking place on Tuesday, March 1, at 6:00 p.m. in the Vickers Fine Art Center.

According to ECCC leaders, the annual exhibition exposes high school students’ work to the public and introduces the students to the Visual Art Program at ECCC.