Annual Holiday Market held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 100 merchants gathered at the Mississippi Trade Mart for the three-day annual Holiday Market.

Handpicked merchants are showcasing their gourmet foods, beauty products, gifts, trendy fashion, and newest home décor ideas.

Like many others around the nation, multiple events have been canceled because of COVID-19 but they were able to host this one with precautions.

“We have been doing the temperature checks, wearing the mask, sanitizing areas and just overly being cautious with everything,” said Marketing Specialist Kristi Rowan.

The final day to attend the market is Sunday, September 20.

A virtual experience is also available for customers here.

