Annual Juneteenth celebration held on Farish Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – To celebrate the independence that enslaved African Americans received 155 years ago, people attended the Juneteenth celebration on Farish Street in Jackson on Friday, June 19.

The holiday started on June 19, 1865, when thousands of African Americans in Texas were freed from slavery.

Their freedom came two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.

LATEST STORIES: