Annual Mississippi Farmers Market held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market hosted its annual summer kickoff. Local vendors were able to sell their products to customers and award door prizes.

Last year, the market was held outside because of the pandemic, but this year the event is back indoors.

“We have some craft vendors as well so people can get a variety of things here at the Mississippi Farmers Market. We also have have the Genuine Mississippi Store. It’s a retail store and it’s inside the farmers market that sells products that are grown, raise and crafted in Mississippi.

The farmers market will be open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.