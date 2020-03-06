Annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon raises money for new Children’s Facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Miracles Radiothon is going 19 years strong raising money for the new Children’s Hospital facility.

“Every single dollar counts,” Jennifer Hospodor, the director of community partnerships at children’s hospital said. “Every single dollar matters. We have been fortunate enough over the years to see how much of a difference a dollar can make and those dollars add up at radiothon and can make great totals that can really make miracles happen.”

Every hour a different financial goal is set. Sometimes it’s to fund something big like a piece of medical equipment but sometimes it’s to fund something small that can make a child smile while under care, like a cute teddy bear.

“When you’re able to do something for someone, to help them out to ease the load you always feel good and that’s what we hope that our callers that make a pledge or a one time gift will do,” said John Anthony with Mix 98.7.

Even Miss Mississippi stopped by to show her support.

“The medical professionals and volunteers at Children’s Mississippi show such compassion and love for these children who just need to have their day brightened,” Mary Margaret Hyer said.

Jenna Wilson underwent a heart transplant five years ago, she and her mom Jennifer said that by attending they are empowering other families who may be going through a similar experience.

“They treated me as family… like we were all brothers and sisters,” Jenna said. “It didn’t matter who we were, we were just family.”

“We still think of them as family too,” Jessica said. “We were here for so long so they are family.”

If you weren’t able to participate on Wednesday or Thursday, you can call 601-496-5437 anytime between six and six on Friday March 6.