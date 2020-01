JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Epilepsy Foundation of Mississippi will host its annual Night of Hope for Epilepsy Gala on Saturday, February 8.

Advocates for epilepsy from across the state will come together at Westin Jackson to honor individuals dedicated to furthering awareness and recognizing achievements within the Mississippi epilepsy community.

The event will last from 6:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Click here to register and for more information.