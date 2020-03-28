Anonymous UMMC employee concerned about contracting and spreading COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — With the numbers constantly on the rise, all hands on deck are needed for COVID-19 testing.

One UMMC employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she was transferred into a testing position at the State Fairgrounds.

“The place that I have been moved to has put me on the front line testing people,” the employee said.

She said she lives with her elderly in-laws. Both have existing medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to catching the virus.

The employee is concerned that the conditions she’s been working in are a recipe for disaster.

“The employees that are running the decontamination team have gloves on but they do not have masks while they’re taking off our gowns for us, untying our strings from the back, taking our helmets off,” the employee explained.

She said she wants is to be transferred back to her normal unit. The employee claims she brought her concerns to UMMC’s HR representative and she’s been given limited options.

“It was a threat,” the employee said. “I was told if I do not report to my assignment there would be consequences.”

She said that those consequences could even go as far as termination.

This employee told us that if this continues, she will be forced to temporarily move out of her home.

We have reached out to UMMC for a statement. We are currently waiting on a response.