Another arrest in Ridgeland drive-by

Ridgeland police made another arrest in connection with last week’s fatal drive-by shooting.

Kaland Lemack McCollum has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting of Kentrell Miller.

He is the fourth person to be charged. Three others are in jail, each on $1-million bond.

Miller was hanging out with his girlfriend and a group of friends on a local basketball court when a white quad cab truck passed them. The passengers sprayed bullets in the direction of the crowd hitting and killing Miller.

Police say he was not the intended target of the shooters.