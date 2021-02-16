Another day of icy conditions in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers can expect icy conditions on roads across Central Mississippi on Tuesday. Parts of I-20 have been shutdown in Warren, Scott and Newton counties due to ice and disabled vehicles.

Here are some safety tips from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), if you have to travel on Tuesday:

Slow down; ice can be hard to see on road surfaces.

Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially for 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

Stay alert.

Be sure to pack blankets and water in case you become stuck for a long period of time.

If you don’t have to travel on Tuesday, officials urge you to stay at home until the roads are safe.