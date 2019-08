JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Retired chief justice and Mississippi Gubernatorial candidate Bill Waller announces he will again debate; this time, with his republican run-off opponent Tate Reeves.

On Saturday, Waller took to Twitter, saying “I’m pleased to announce I’ve accepted runoff debate invitations from @16WAPTNews on Aug. 20 and @WJTV on Aug. 22. I’m looking forward to continuing to discuss conservative solutions to the big challenges facing Mississippi. #LeadershipMatters.”