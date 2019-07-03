Another home invasion: Intruder steals woman’s gun when she shot at him

Jackson Police say another home invasion happened Tuesday night on Queensway Road.

A woman who lived in the home fired her gun at the intruder, but the bullet is believed to have not hit the man.

Police further say he managed to take the woman’s gun from her and took it with him as he was leaving her house.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the victim did not suffer any serious physical injury.

The home invader has not yet been found by police. They say he was wearing a black and red pants.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.