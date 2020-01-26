Another Parchman inmate found dead, hanging in cell

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- An inmate was found hanging in Unit 29 Sunday morning at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said she received a call just after 11: 30 a.m. Sunday regarding the death of 26-year-old Joshua Norman.

Norman was found hanging in his cell during a security check at 11:12 a.m.

Medical personnel were called and Norman was pronounced deceased at 11:42 am by the on call physician. The offender was in a single man cell at the time of this incident.

Burton said no foul play is suspected.

Official cause of death and manner of death are pending autopsy results.

Norman was serving five year for armed robbery in Oktibbeha County. He was sentenced April 30, 2019.