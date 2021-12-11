Another pastor accuses Clarion Ledger of illegal dumping

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Earlier in the week 12 News covered a story on illegal dumping of Clarion Ledger newspapers, turns out that is not the only places the news papers have been dumped.

The first time this story aired the dates of the papers seemingly dated back to Thanksgiving day, someone today who said the dumping in his neighborhood dates back to July.

From North Jackson to South Jackson delivery trucks have been throwing out the local paper into places they thought people wouldn’t look.

In south Jackson they ended up in the driveway of an abandoned house, in north Jackson they were throwing it on the side of the roads. The people in North Jackson thought when they weren’t getting their papers that Clarion Ledger had stopped printing.

“We literally thought they had stop putting them out when we called and reported this to the Clarion Ledger. We sent them pictures believe it or not we actually started getting them again,” said Pastor James Henly.

12 News Deidra Brisco: So tell me what clarion ledger said to you?

“Absolutely nothing they apparently said something to whoever was delivering in my quad rent because he or she started delivering those papers and the little yellow insert again in our area, but amazingly they started getting dumped in south Jackson afterwards,” said Pastor Henly.

“I am not shocked to see it happening somewhere else,” said Pastor Williams.

The pastors believe this illegal dumping that is occurring is due to the high prices of dumping.