Anti abortion group host prayer ahead of Supreme Court hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Ahead of Wednesday’s Supreme Court case hearing in the Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health case a prayer for life is took place at New Horizon Church

People are gathered with the effort to pray in favor of Mississippi in the ruling that will take place in the week ahead. Just six months after the US Supreme Court announced it will hear the Dobbs vs Jackson women’s health case we may learn its fate. In a case that challenges the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15 week abortion ban, one anti-abortion leader told me the case brings benefits to other states.

“I think what this does for Mississippi is it puts Mississippi at the forefront of restoring the sanctity of human life around the nation it was Texas whose last back in 1973 was struck down opening up abortion on demand essentially through all nine months of pregnancy this will send it back to the states where the states then will have the decision as to how to deal with abortion” said Tony Perkins, President of Family Research Council

To join in on the prayer Governor Tate Reeves and other anti abortion leaders will speak in favor of Mississippi as the prayer continues on. Meantime, abortion rights advocates tell us their goal is to fight to block the ban.