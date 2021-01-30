Anti-abortion protest held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi lawmaker Dan Eubanks has filed a bill that would make abortion illegal in the state– it’s called House Bill 338. The bill proposes to change existing state law for physicians to perform abortions and makes it unlawful for anyone to sell pills to a woman for the purpose of ending life.

Current Mississippi law criminalizes those who are not licensed doctors, but said it is perfectly legal to seek termination if it is performed by a licensed physician and satisfies the statue of care.

Eubanks proposal nixes that portion from the state statute and make all forms of abortion illegal.

“If it passes, alright, its not gonna stop abortion, all it’s going to do is push it back in the alleys and into run down hotels and women are gonna die,” said Pink House defender, Dale.

“The idea of abortion is really for us in our world view no different then committing violence against somebody in everyday life,” said Hunter Etes of Pro Life Future.

Both groups compared the seriousness of the either choice next to death. If the proposed bill passes those who illegally commit abortions could face up to 10 years in prison and be fined a minimum of $25,000.