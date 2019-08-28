Tate Reeves wins GOP nomination for Mississippi Governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has won the Republican nomination for governor, defeating ex-Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. in the runoff election.

Reeves will face Attorney General Jim Hood, Democrat, in the general election.

“Jim Hood is in a whole lot of trouble,” Reeves said in his victory speech. He thanked his supporters and said he knows Mississippi is a conservative state and will elect a conservative governor.

“Traditional Mississippi values are the truths that will keep Mississippi headed in the right direction,” he said.

Reeves, 45, served two terms as lieutenant governor after serving two terms as state treasurer. He campaigned on being a true conservative, saying he opposes Medicaid expansion and supports cutting taxes.

The Democratic Governors Association Executive Director Noam Lee released a statement after Reeves was declared the GOP nominee.

“Despite spending millions of dollars and the top job in the state legislature, Reeves failed to unite Mississippi Republicans behind his candidacy,” he said. “Reeves is uniquely unpopular for a Republican statewide elected official in Mississippi, even losing his home turf in his primary,” Lee said.

Reeves, however, emphasized his goal is to unite his party and to ensure the state does not elect a “liberal Democrat to the office of governor.” He also thanked his former opponent Bill Waller, Jr. on a hard-fought campaign, telling his supporters he hears their concerns.