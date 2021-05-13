Apartment fire displaces multiple families, off-duty fireman helps all escape in time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple Jackson families are without a home tonight after an apartment fire engulfs an entire building. The first calls from dispatch came a little after 5:00 p.m. when one unit began to catch flames on the second floor. One off-duty firefighter who lived next door attempted to put it out but the fire spread too quickly.

Many renters of the building w were out at work when they got the horrific call every possession they hold is burnt to ashes.

“I have an upcoming wedding in July, so I had my dress in there,” Shameca Williams told us. “My daughter graduated from High School two years ago, so she had her stuff in there and she just came home from college with her dorm stuff in there. She just came home from college and her dorm stuff is in there. I mean that stuff can be replaced I’m just glad my kids’ stuff is ok.”

Shameca’s husband is a firefighter with the City of Jackson who came across the kids staying in the apartment next door where the fire started as they ran to get help.

“Next door a candle fell on the bed and the bed caught on fire with the kids playing with the candle,” Williams heard.

“Heavy flames and smoke coming from the upper level close to the center of this apartment complex,” Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said. “And from what I’m seeing we have about six units here. Unit two and three is where the flames were.”

The Williams family expects to stay up in a hotel tonight or take their kids to their grandparents to sleep. The Red Cross will also be working with the Jackson Fire Department to put up other families impacted. The community is already reaching out to help.

“Some of the people who stay out here they’ve been very supportive,” Williams added. “Trying to get my number and get my kid’s clothes size to help out with whatever they can help with.”

Firefighters had to use over three hundred feet of the hose line to stretch from the building to nearby fire hydrants. It took more than 90 minutes before all flames were under control.

Firefighters don’t believe low water pressure had any impact on their response and were on the scene in about 15 minutes. At the end of the day, everyone is counting their blessings they all got out in time.