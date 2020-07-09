Apparent police chase ends in crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is in custody following an apparent police chase that ended with a crash in Jackson. It happened just before midnight on Central and South Prentiss Street.

The crash involved a van from The Kennedy Behavioral Health Center and another mini-van.

One person was put into handcuffs and placed into an ambulance. The driver of the mini-van was able to walk away from the scene.

We’ve reached out to both Jackson and Pearl police departments to learn more information.



JUST IN: A supposed Police chase involving Pearl PD ended in Jackson off Prentiss Street. The Kennedy Behavioral Health Center van crashed into a dark mini-van before hitting tree. pic.twitter.com/ZsMGmjqKM5 — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) July 9, 2020

UPDATE: Witnesses say the man in the white van was driving up to 100 miles an hour down the road when he crashed into the minivan eventually losing control at the Central Street intersection off of Prentiss. Paramedics & Jackson Fire Department are on scene looking at the driver. pic.twitter.com/a6K6ygIM4D — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) July 9, 2020

