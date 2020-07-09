Apparent police chase ends in crash

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is in custody following an apparent police chase that ended with a crash in Jackson. It happened just before midnight on Central and South Prentiss Street.

The crash involved a van from The Kennedy Behavioral Health Center and another mini-van.

One person was put into handcuffs and placed into an ambulance. The driver of the mini-van was able to walk away from the scene.

We’ve reached out to both Jackson and Pearl police departments to learn more information.

