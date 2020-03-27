Apparent water main break closes parts of High St.

The City of Jackson's Water and Sewer Department is working to repair an apparent water main break on High Street Friday morning.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Water and Sewer Department is working to repair an apparent water main break on High Street Friday morning.

Crews have shut down the road between President Street and State Street as they work to repair the break. Water is expected to be shut off in the area for the time being. Its unclear how long water will be turned off during repairs. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

A 12 News camera crew reports water over the road with cracks and buckling forming.

12 News will keep you updated as the situation continues to unfold.