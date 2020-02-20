Appeals court blocks Mississippi’s six-week abortion ban

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked Mississippi’s six-week abortion ban, upholding a lower court’s decision from May 2019. The case was brought by several groups on behalf of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is the only abortion clinic in Mississippi.

On December 13, 2019, the Fifth Circuit struck down a 15-week abortion ban passed by Mississippi.

In Thursday’s decision, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit wrote, “[A]ll agree that cardiac activity can be detected well before the fetus is viable. That dooms the law. If a ban on abortion after 15 weeks is unconstitutional, then it follows that a ban on abortion at an earlier stage of pregnancy is also unconstitutional.”