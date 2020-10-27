Appeals court rules former JPD officer was rightfully terminated

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Court of Appeals ruled that a former Jackson police officer was rightfully terminated.

Justin Roberts was fired in 2017 after a video showed him allegedly punching a man who was handcuffed. He was found guilty of simple assault for beating Ladarius Brown.

The City of Jackson terminated Roberts after concluding that he violated multiple Jackson Police Department rules and regulations. He appealed his termination to the Civil Service Commission for the City of Jackson (the Commission).

After a hearing, the Commission upheld Roberts’ termination. He then appealed to the Hinds County Circuit Court, which affirmed the Commission’s decision.

The case was brought before the Mississippi Court of Appeals. After the courts review, they found that the Commission’s decision was supported by substantial evidence and that the Commission set forth the reasons for its findings with sufficient clarity and specificity, as required by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the circuit court’s judgement.

