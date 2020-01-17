Appeals court won’t rehear Mississippi 15-week abortion case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal appeals court says it will not rehear arguments in a case that blocked Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban from taking effect. The state law remains blocked, and Mississippi’s only abortion clinic remains open.
The clinic sued the state after the law was signed in 2018. A federal district judge ruled the law unconstitutional and blocked it from taking effect. In December, three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with that ruling.
The state asked the entire 5th Circuit reconsider. On Friday, the appeals court denied that request. Mississippi is likely to ask the Supreme Court to take the case.