Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

MDOT Severe Weather 2_140915

Download the WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Storm Damage Pictures

Appeals court won’t rehear Mississippi 15-week abortion case

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, an abortion opponent sings to herself outside the Jackson Womens Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss. A federal appeals court declared Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 that Mississippi’s ban on abortion at 15 weeks is unconstitutional, dealing a blow to those seeking to overturn the landmark Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal appeals court says it will not rehear arguments in a case that blocked Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban from taking effect. The state law remains blocked, and Mississippi’s only abortion clinic remains open.

The clinic sued the state after the law was signed in 2018. A federal district judge ruled the law unconstitutional and  blocked it from taking effect. In December, three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with that ruling.

The state asked the entire 5th Circuit reconsider. On Friday, the appeals court denied that request. Mississippi is likely to ask the Supreme Court to take the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories