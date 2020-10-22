Applications being accepted for Mississippi Rental Assistance Grant Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Development Authority began accepting applications for the Mississippi Rental Assistance Grant Program (MRAP). The Mississippi Apartment Association (MAA) and the Mississippi Association of Affordable Housing Providers (MAAHP) encouraged landlords with tenants who have fallen behind on rent due to COVID-19 to apply for the program.

MRAP was created by the Mississippi Legislature to help renters and rental properties deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic. The program will cover rent going back to March for tenants who have been unable to pay because they lost their job or have reduced income due to COVID-19.

Landlords are eligible for up to $30,000 and must credit grant funds to their tenants’ past due rents. Renters cannot apply directly for this program and should contact their landlords about applying on their behalf. Both small and large landlords can apply for the program.

Landlords should visit www.mississippi.org/mrap to learn more about the program and apply. The application deadline is November 15.

