Applications for Back to Business grant program available Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Governor Tate Reeves announced that applications for the Back to Business Mississippi grant program will be available Thursday, June 11 for small businesses with 50 or less employees.

Qualifying businesses could receive up to $25,000, depending on their expenses during the pandemic. Eligible expenses under the grant program include mortgage interest, rent, payroll, utilities, and other pandemic-related expenses. Under the CARES Act, the grant cannot cover lost revenue.

“We need to always remember: the pandemic was not just a public health emergency. It plunged our country into the greatest job loss since the Great Depression. The economic damage—and the human cost of it—has been incalculable. We need to do everything in our power to take care of our neighbors,” said Governor Tate Reeves at today’s press briefing.

“MDA’s top priority has been working diligently to put in motion the new Back to Business Mississippi grant program,” said John Rounsaville, interim director at MDA. “We are happy to announce that MDA began taking applications today to help businesses that suffered economic losses during COVID-19.”

Small business owners can find a list of eligibility guidelines on the Back to Business Mississippi website, as well as rules, regulations, and a list of FAQs.

The application will be available Thursday, June 11 at noon on the website, backtobusinessms.org.