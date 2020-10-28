Applications for MHP Cadet Class 65 due Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the upcoming MHP Cadet Class 65, but the deadline to apply is approaching. The deadline is on Saturday, October 31.
Applications may be obtained from any MHP District Office, Driver Service Office, and the Human Resources Office located at Headquarters in Jackson.
A downloadable application is also available at https://www.dps.ms.gov.
LATEST STORIES:
- Former ‘Disney on Ice’ skater recovering after random stabbing in Indiana
- Salvation Army encourages people to register for Angel Tree program
- Dixie Electric prepares for Hurricane Zeta
- Jones County to open shelter ahead of Zeta
- WATCH: Gail Miller and family sell Utah Jazz