Applications for MHP Cadet Class 65 due Saturday

News
Courtesy: MHP

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the upcoming MHP Cadet Class 65, but the deadline to apply is approaching. The deadline is on Saturday, October 31.

Applications may be obtained from any MHP District Office, Driver Service Office, and the Human Resources Office located at Headquarters in Jackson.

A downloadable application is also available at https://www.dps.ms.gov.

