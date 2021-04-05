Applications for next Wild Hog Control Program available this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will begin accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) on Wednesday, April 7. The application period will close on Wednesday, April 21. All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period.

Through the program, MDAC provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers. The department will also provide the training necessary to use the traps and technical guidance.

“The Wild Hog Control Program has been a great success so far. Working with farmers and landowners, we have captured wild hogs on 21 properties in 11 counties to date,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “This program provides a great opportunity for farmers and landowners to gain access to the latest technology used to trap wild hogs. It also provides a great opportunity for the Department of Agriculture and Commerce to teach farmers and landowners how to trap wild hogs and use that knowledge for future control efforts on their lands.”

Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp.