Applications open for College Prep and S.T.E.M. Academy Summer Camp

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Scientific Research (SR1) will hold its College Prep and S.T.E.M.

Academy (CPSA) Summer Camp starting Tuesday, June 15. The five-week enrichment program is designed to assist students in science, math, literacy, and cultural arts, and to prepare them for college with hands-on learning activities and lessons.

SR1 is recruiting kindergarten through twelfth grade students from Hinds, Madison, and

Rankin counties who show high quality academic potential and exhibit good behavior.

The free camp will be held at Millsaps College on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

from 8:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided, as well as some transportation. Students have

the opportunity to come every week or to pick the week(s) of their choice.

If interested, an application must be picked up at SR1’s office building. Once the application is submitted, the student will be interviewed. Participants will be selected until slots are filled.