JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials are recruiting Community Research Fellows to take part in the Jackson Heart Study.

During a 12 week training program, participants will get hands on experience and learn about community research.

You must be 18 years or older. You must live in Hinds, Madison or Rankin Counties. You will have to commit three hours per week for 12 weeks to take part in the research.

If you would like to learn more about how to apply, click the link.